- Finn Balor is back on the road after suffering a mild concussion on last week's RAW during a match with Jinder Mahal. Balor defeated Jinder Mahal at Friday's RAW live event in Rapid City, SD.

- WWE.com has an article here about Dash Wilder undergoing successful jaw surgery on Friday. As noted, Dash Wilder tweeted a photo on Friday while working out with a wired jaw following the surgery.

- Vince McMahon posted a tweet this morning about it being Earth Day:

We only have one Earth, let's take care of it. Happy #EarthDay. Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 22, 2017

