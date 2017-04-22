- As we first exclusively reported last month, Eva Marie is done with WWE and WWE will not be renewing her contract when it expires. Neither WWE or Eva Marie have commented publicly on her status with the company. PWInsider noted that both sides are staying quiet on her departure because she still appears on the current season of Total Divas and is required to promote the series. She is not on the next season of the series, which recently wrapped shooting.

- As noted, Shelton Benjamin returned to action at Friday's "World War 360" Brii Combination Wrestling event in Elmhurst, NY, wrestling Mike Orlando to a time limit draw. It is his first match since last July. After the match, Darius Carter entered the ring and berated Benjamin and Orlando, and both men then gave Carter sit out powerbombs to end the night. Shelton also thanked the fans for the reception he received and put over Mike Orlando.

- Matt Hardy appeared at last night's House of Hardcore event and was is full "BROKEN" mode, as seen in the video below. Hardy has only been throwing in elements of the character on WWE television since returning at WrestleMania earlier this month, but as noted, WWE is planning to bring back the gimmick.

Hardy was originally scheduled to face Tommy Dreamer, however the match never happened as the Spirit Squad attacked Hardy by throwing powder in his face before the match started. Bully Ray came out and agreed to team with Dreamer against the Spirit Squad. Bully and Dreamer defeated the Spirit Squad after they hit a 3D on Kenny Dykstra.

