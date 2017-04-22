Below are NXT live event results from last night's show in Crystal River, FL:

* Demitrius Bronson defeated Kona Reeves

* SAnitY (Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe) defeated The Bollywood Boyz and The Street Prophets (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) in a triple threat tag team elimination match

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi

* Kassius Ohno defeated Dylan Miley via disqualification

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Mandy Rose

* Jack Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari

* Lana defeated Liv Morgan

* Hideo Itami & No Way Jose defeated Patrick Clark & Andrade "Cien" Almas

