Source: The Dan Le Batard Show

Ric Flair was on The Dan La Batard Show and talked about when he was kicked out of a bar earlier this month in Fort Wayne, Indiana for reportedly calling the bartender a 'Fat a--.' Ric said:

"I am going to give you the exact story, okay? I was in Fort Wayne, Indiana and the four-hundred autographs I signed, that I got paid a lot of money for...I called the hotel and asked 'Where does somebody go to [get to] some bar called The Deck?' Rule number one, I walk in, said to the guy, 'Will you please put on the golf tournament?' It's only The Masters, right? He goes 'What do you think this is a sports bar?' I said 'I didn't say it was a sports bar, I asked you to put on The Masters.' He goes 'If I get a chance,' right? So, all of a sudden we're 'Measuring.' [Laughs] So then, I only had one drink, I asked him for a rinse, he takes my drink, throws the glass onto the ice in the tank, right, and starts pouring, and I go 'Sir, doesn't a premium drink require a new glass?' And he goes 'You tellin' me how to bartend?' and I said 'Not if I have to, dumba--, but since you're asking, you're a dumba--.' He walked over and said 'Are you calling me a dumba--?' I said, 'I can call you a fat a--, they both work.'"

Ric then said the bar manager came over to him and he ended up leaving shortly after without any further incident. You can listen to the entire interview by clicking here.

