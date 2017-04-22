On the most recent episode of Raw, Braun Strowman went after a number of WWE Superstars in the backstage area, including Kaliso, who Braun ended up throwing into the trash. Today on Twitter, Kalisto sent out a challenge to Braun Strowman:


Minutes later, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, responded on Twitter, booking the match for this week's Raw:


WWE retweeted both of the above messages and just sent out their own, making this match official for Monday night.


Also, Big E gave his take on the situation:


