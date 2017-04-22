On the most recent episode of Raw, Braun Strowman went after a number of WWE Superstars in the backstage area, including Kaliso, who Braun ended up throwing into the trash. Today on Twitter, Kalisto sent out a challenge to Braun Strowman:
Monsters have weaknesses Braun, you are no monster. I challenge you to a dumpster match. Then I'll reveal the kind of monster trash you are.— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 22, 2017
Minutes later, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, responded on Twitter, booking the match for this week's Raw:
It's about the size of the fight in the dog... U want it @KalistoWWE, U got it. Braun vs Kalisto in a #DumpsterMatch Monday on #Raw! #RawGM— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 22, 2017
WWE retweeted both of the above messages and just sent out their own, making this match official for Monday night.
BREAKING NEWS: Per #Raw GM @RealKurtAngle, @BraunStrowman will battle @KalistoWWE in a #DumpsterMatch this Monday! https://t.co/X3q5re9owD pic.twitter.com/KQm7pQte8w— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2017
Also, Big E gave his take on the situation:
I will pray for you. https://t.co/R0SfpMXsQO— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 22, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.