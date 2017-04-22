Source: Madusa's Full Throttle Podcast

Former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero was Madusa's latest guest on her podcast, Madusa's Full Throttle Podcast. Below are just a couple of highlights:

"I look at some of the girls and they can't do a promo and it just amazes me. Some are very talented, don't get me wrong. Some girls can do a great promo, but when I was there I do believe that I was the only one that could do a promo."

If there is one thing she could say to anybody from her WWE run, what she would say:

"I guess in general, thanks for the backstabbing. That probably pertains to like 5 people."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Madusa's Full Throttle Podcast with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription. You can listen to the full episode below:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.