Source: Madusa's Full Throttle Podcast

Former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero was Madusa's latest guest on her podcast, Madusa's Full Throttle Podcast. Below are just a couple of highlights:

The women in WWE today not being able to cut promos:

"I look at some of the girls and they can't do a promo and it just amazes me. Some are very talented, don't get me wrong. Some girls can do a great promo, but when I was there I do believe that I was the only one that could do a promo."

Vickie Guerrero On Who Could Induct Her Into WWE HOF, Working With Vince McMahon, Why She Left WWE
If there is one thing she could say to anybody from her WWE run, what she would say:

"I guess in general, thanks for the backstabbing. That probably pertains to like 5 people."

