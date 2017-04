- The Rock's next movie, Rampage, begins filming next week. Filming for the movie will take place in Chicago and Atlanta. It is based on the hit arcade game.

- The funeral for former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt "Rosey" Anoa'i took place today. Anoa'i, the older brother of Roman Reigns and son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika, passed away on Monday at the age of 47. Rikishi, who is a cousin of Anoa'i, posted the photos below from the ceremony:

One thing is for sure we're always here for aiga !!! @thesamoandynasty #MattAnoaiRIP ???? A post shared by Rikishi (@jrrikishifatu) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

#anoaistrong #MattAnoaiRIP #pensacola the bloodline continue!! A post shared by Rikishi (@jrrikishifatu) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

About YOU #MattAnoaiRIP ???? @thesamoandynasty A post shared by Rikishi (@jrrikishifatu) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

