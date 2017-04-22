- The Rock's next movie, Rampage, begins filming next week. Filming for the movie will take place in Chicago and Atlanta. It is based on the hit arcade game.
- The funeral for former WWE
Tag Team Champion Matt "Rosey" Anoa'i took place today. Anoa'i, the older brother of Roman Reigns
and son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika, passed away on Monday at the age of 47. Rikishi, who is a cousin of Anoa'i, posted the photos below from the ceremony:
