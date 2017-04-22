Source: WETM NBC Elmira

Kurt Angle spoke with WETM NBC Elmira on various pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I had some regrets, because I was just starting to get good when I quit WWE in 2006. I was just starting to come into my own, where I was- not that I didn't have incredible matches there, I did, from 2001 to 2006, but I started really becoming a 'seasoned veteran' six years into my career and that was right around 2006. So, I had a better career in TNA, unfortunately most of the WWE Universe will never see those matches, but at the same time, I'm really happy that I had that kind of impact in six and half years in WWE, where [they induct] me into the [WWE] Hall of Fame 11 years later."

Dream matches in WWE:

"Daniel Bryan. I love his wrestling ability. I think that he is one of the best I've seen in a long time. I obviously wrestled AJ Styles, but never on the WWE platform, love to have a main event against AJ Styles at WrestleMania."

The "You Suck" chant:

"I spent five of my six and a half years as a heel...I told the fans 'It's getting to me, stop doin' it' and the more I said that, the more they did it. So, when I was babyface, they still did it and they love doin' it. It's one of those things that, Vince [McMahon] tried to change it, I tried to chant it, it's just not going to happen. It's one of those things now that the fans do it out of respect and it sounds cool with my song."

Kurt Angle also discussed his addiction/recovery and becoming the Raw General Manager. You can listen to the full interview in the video above.

