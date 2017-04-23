As noted, Ring of Honor announced that former WWE United States and Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Ken Anderson will receive an ROH World Television Championship match against Marty Scurll this Saturday, April 28 at the Eisenhower Center in Hopkins, Minnesota. The event is titled the "Masters of the Craft."

I spoke with Anderson about the opportunity to add the ROH TV title to his resume and be on the list of people who have been champions in WWE, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with my friends at ROH and especially in the city where I live," Anderson said.

Here is the release promoting the TV title match:

As the list of defeated challengers grows and grows, the louder "The Villain" Marty Scurll gets. The self-described "Reign of Wickedness" began in London in just his third match during his first weekend in ROH. Since then Scurll has defeated Will Ospreay, Dragon Lee, Jonathan Gresham, Juice Robinson, Donovan Dijak, Sonjay Dutt, Kenny King, and former three-time ROH World Champion Adam Cole in front of the largest crowd in ROH history at Supercard of Honor XI! But as the, admittedly, fighting champion continues to get louder and louder about his successes, world-class challengers from around the world line up to take their best shot at "The Villain". And a former world champion has his eyes set on Scurll at Masters of the Craft! Ken Anderson makes his ROH debut in Hopkins, MN and has a chance to capture championship gold on his very first night! Scurll, and champions before him like Jay Lethal, Tomohiro Ishii, and Bobby Fish before him have elevated the ROH World Television Championship to the level of the ROH World Championship and Anderson looks for an opportunity to add his name to this storied lineage.

