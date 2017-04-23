UFC Fight Night 108 delivered some bone-crunching finishes even though the event didn't feature many top-flight names. In the headline bout, Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov went the distance, with Swanson earning the decision victory.

Swanson, ranked fourth in the UFC's featherweight division, controlled much of the fight in pushing his win streak to four in a row. He also owns 15 career wins in the division between his time with the UFC and WEC, second-most behind UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

In the co-main event, Al Iaquinta returned after two years away with a knockout of Diego Sanchez. Ovince Saint Preux submitted Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Mike Perry kicked off the FOX Sports 1 main card with a KO of Jake Ellenberger.

Complete results are below:

* Cub Swanson def. Artem Lobov via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

* Al Iaquinta def. Diego Sanchez via KO (strike) at 1:38 of Round 1

* Ovince Saint Preux def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via submission (Von Flue choke) at 2:11 of Round 2

* John Dodson def. Eddie Wineland via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Stevie Ray def. Joe Lauzon via majority decision (29-27, 28-27, 28-28)

* Mike Perry def. Jake Ellenberger via KO (elbow) at 1:05 of Round 2

* Thales Leites def. Sam Alvey via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Brandon Moreno def. Dustin Ortiz via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:06 of Round 2

* Scott Holtzman def. Michael McBride via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Danielle Taylor def. Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Alexis Davis def. Cindy Dandois via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Bryan Barberena def. Joe Proctor via TKO (strikes) at 3:30 of Round 1

* Hector Sandoval def. Matt Schnell via KO (strike) at 4:24 of Round 1

