UFC Fight Night 108 delivered some bone-crunching finishes even though the event didn't feature many top-flight names. In the headline bout, Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov went the distance, with Swanson earning the decision victory.
In the co-main event, Al Iaquinta returned after two years away with a knockout of Diego Sanchez. Ovince Saint Preux submitted Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Mike Perry kicked off the FOX Sports 1 main card with a KO of Jake Ellenberger.
Complete results are below:
* Cub Swanson def. Artem Lobov via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)
* Al Iaquinta def. Diego Sanchez via KO (strike) at 1:38 of Round 1
* Ovince Saint Preux def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via submission (Von Flue choke) at 2:11 of Round 2
* John Dodson def. Eddie Wineland via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
* Stevie Ray def. Joe Lauzon via majority decision (29-27, 28-27, 28-28)
* Mike Perry def. Jake Ellenberger via KO (elbow) at 1:05 of Round 2
* Thales Leites def. Sam Alvey via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
* Brandon Moreno def. Dustin Ortiz via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:06 of Round 2
* Scott Holtzman def. Michael McBride via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
* Danielle Taylor def. Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
* Alexis Davis def. Cindy Dandois via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
* Bryan Barberena def. Joe Proctor via TKO (strikes) at 3:30 of Round 1
* Hector Sandoval def. Matt Schnell via KO (strike) at 4:24 of Round 1
