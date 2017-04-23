- Above is a recap of the bigger stories to come out of EVOLVE 82, including Chris Dickinson and Jaka winning the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship and WWN Champion Matt Riddle taking on Drew Galloway in an "I Quit" match at EVOLVE 83. The video also includes a Drew Galloway promo and his altercation with Zack Sabre Jr.

- Here are the EVOLVE 82 results from last night:

* Matt Riddle (c) defeated Timothy Thatcher (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - (WWN Championship)

* ACH def. Austin Theory

* Drew Galloway vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (EVOLVE Championship) - Match never took place as Galloway took out the referee before the match and a brawl ensued between Galloway, Sabre Jr., Ethan Page, The Gatekeepers, and Keith Lee.

* Kyle O'Reilly def. Keith Lee

* Chris Dickinson and Jaka def. Tracy Williams and Fred Yehi (c) - (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Ethan Page def. Darby Allin (Last Man Standing Match)

- Here is tonight's EVOLVE 83 card, which can be seen on FloSlam:

* Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway (WWN Championship - "I Quit" Match)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush (EVOLVE Championship Match)

* Kyle O'Reilly vs. Fred Yehi

* ACH vs. Jaka

* Ethan Page (w/ The Gatekeepers) vs. Austin Theory

* Plus more with Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson, Priscilla Kelly, and Stokely Hathaway.

- At House of Hardcore 25, The Spirit Squad came out and told the crowd The Hardys wouldn't be showing up, since they were now with WWE. The Hardys did show up, tossed out the Spirit Squad, and had a match, which according to Tommy Dreamer was very much a last minute deal with Vince McMahon and Triple H. Here are last night's House of Hardcore 25 results:

* Matt Striker def. Chuckles

* Alex Reynolds def. Little Guido

* Sandman canned a bunch of wrestlers to a No Contest

* Juventud Guerrera def. CW Anderson

* Brian Cage def. Ben Ortiz and Rhett Titus

* MVP def. Bull James

* The Hardys def. Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer

* Pentagon Jr. def. Sami Callihan

