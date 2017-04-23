Back in January it was announced Tajiri would be out of action with a knee injury when he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura against Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe at an NXT taping. Tajiri took to Twitter earlier today to give an update an his situation. Please note, this is roughly translated from Japanese.
Tajiri was initially brought back to the WWE for their 32-man Cruiserweight Classic tournament that took place last June. He was eliminated from the tournament by Gran Metalik in the Round of 16.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.