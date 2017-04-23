- Above is a clip from when The Undertaker attacked The Rock in the parking garage on SmackDown back in 2002. After brawling, Taker gives Rock a tombstone on the roof of the limo. The Rock still makes sporadic WWE appearances, while The Undertaker wrestled his final match at WrestleMania 33, losing to Roman Reigns.

- After being tossed into the trash on Raw, Kalisto challenged Braun Strowman to a Dumpster Match this Monday. Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, agreed to the match shortly after. Once the match was made official, Braun tweeted out a message about Kalisto:


Roman Reigns And Rikishi At Matt Anoai's Funeral (Photo), The Rock Starting New Movie
See Also
Roman Reigns And Rikishi At Matt Anoai's Funeral (Photo), The Rock Starting New Movie

- WWE posted its "25 best Instagram photos of the week" gallery. This week features Triple H, Dana Brooke, Emma, Xavier Woods, and Lana.

Thanks to @DuleHill for joining us at #Raw tonight ... excited for @SleightTheMovie release April 28th. @WWEStudios

A post shared by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh) on




Aaaaand here we go @starbucks

A post shared by Austin Creed (@xavierwoodsphd) on


#HappyEaster ??!! What are your Easter plans ??? ????

A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles