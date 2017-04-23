- Above is Nikki Bella starting the search for her wedding dress. She traveled to New York Bridal Fashion Week to see numerous dresses and do a few interviews while she was there.

WWE posted a John Cena: "Like you've never seen him before" gallery , showing pictures from his younger days and throughout his WWE career. Today is also Cena's birthday as he turns 40. WWE sent out a "Happy Birthday" to him on Instagram:

The Doctor of Thuganomics. The Champ. The Cenation Leader. Happy birthday to the one and only, @JohnCena! #HappyBirthdayCena A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

- Earlier today, Matt Hardy tweeted a photo of himself and Jeff Hardy hanging out with 9-time WWE Tag Team Champion, Christian. Last month - along with his good friend, Edge - Christian started up a podcast called E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, their first show was on March 24 and can be found on iTunes.

YEEEAAASSSS.. Reunited with a Christian sans Cage in a photo lacking an Edge..



It's an ANOMALY..



It's FULFILLING, yet somewhat DEFICIENT. pic.twitter.com/GvEHexGDnX — I KNEW YOU'D COME.. (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 23, 2017

