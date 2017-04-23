- Above is Nikki Bella starting the search for her wedding dress. She traveled to New York Bridal Fashion Week to see numerous dresses and do a few interviews while she was there.
- Earlier today, Matt Hardy tweeted a photo of himself and Jeff Hardy hanging out with 9-time WWE Tag Team Champion, Christian. Last month - along with his good friend, Edge - Christian started up a podcast called E&C's Pod of Awesomeness, their first show was on March 24 and can be found on iTunes.
YEEEAAASSSS.. Reunited with a Christian sans Cage in a photo lacking an Edge..— I KNEW YOU'D COME.. (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 23, 2017
It's an ANOMALY..
It's FULFILLING, yet somewhat DEFICIENT. pic.twitter.com/GvEHexGDnX
