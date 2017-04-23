Source: Burton Mail

Jeff Jarrett spoke to Burton Mail on Impact and Spike TV teaming together to bring Impact Wrestling to the UK. Here are some of the highlights:

"Viewers will be able to see a mix of heavyweight, tag team, womens and X Division wrestling when they tune into Impact on Spike. There is really something for everyone. I am aiming to use mine and my family's 70 years of experience in the industry to try and put on a great show week in and week out. But the most important thing is our fans and making sure they are having fun and enjoying what they are seeing. We will do this by giving top talent an opportunity like we have done in the past with the likes of AJ Styles – now a global superstar – and Bobby Roode."

UK wrestling fans:

"The UK is one of our best audiences and the fans are incredible. We always loved coming over here for our live shows and bringing those back is one of our top priorities as part of our efforts to be a major player in this industry. This, now more than ever, in terms of the UK is so important because it has one of the hottest wrestling scenes in the world and we want to tap into that in terms of giving fans what they want and also ensuring we take a look and use the great array of talent available in this great nation."

