- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "12 double suicide dives that obliterated tag teams." The video includes The Usos taking out Luke Harper, along with Sasha Banks - Enzo Amore flattening Charlotte - Chris Jericho, among others.

- As noted, WWE sent out a Fan Council Survey earlier this month asking them what they would like to see in a House of Horrors match. They are now polling fans on their website: "Which of these terrifying things do you think Bray Wyatt is most likely to bring to his House of Horrors Match at Payback?" As of this writing, the results are: Sister Abigail (65 percent), Fire (10 percent), Barbed Wire (8 percent), Chainsaw/Spiders (5 percent), and Thumb Tacks/Rats (4 percent).

- As noted previously, John Cena turns 40 today. On Twitter, Vince McMahon sent out a tweet wishing the WWE Superstar "Happy Birthday":

"Hustle Loyalty Respect" is not just an expression, it's the measure of the man. Happy birthday to the Babe Ruth of WWE, @JohnCena. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2017

