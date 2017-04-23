- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "12 double suicide dives that obliterated tag teams." The video includes The Usos taking out Luke Harper, along with Sasha Banks - Enzo Amore flattening Charlotte - Chris Jericho, among others.

- As noted, WWE sent out a Fan Council Survey earlier this month asking them what they would like to see in a House of Horrors match. They are now polling fans on their website: "Which of these terrifying things do you think Bray Wyatt is most likely to bring to his House of Horrors Match at Payback?" As of this writing, the results are: Sister Abigail (65 percent), Fire (10 percent), Barbed Wire (8 percent), Chainsaw/Spiders (5 percent), and Thumb Tacks/Rats (4 percent).

Roman Reigns On Heel Turn Being Pointless, Vince McMahon, Struggling With Some Scripted Promos, More
See Also
Roman Reigns On Heel Turn Being Pointless, Vince McMahon, Struggling With Some Scripted Promos, More

- As noted previously, John Cena turns 40 today. On Twitter, Vince McMahon sent out a tweet wishing the WWE Superstar "Happy Birthday":


Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles