- Above is WWE's latest Fury video featuring "12 double suicide dives that obliterated tag teams." The video includes The Usos taking out Luke Harper, along with Sasha Banks - Enzo Amore flattening Charlotte - Chris Jericho, among others.
- As noted previously, John Cena turns 40 today. On Twitter, Vince McMahon sent out a tweet wishing the WWE Superstar "Happy Birthday":
"Hustle Loyalty Respect" is not just an expression, it's the measure of the man. Happy birthday to the Babe Ruth of WWE, @JohnCena.— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2017
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.