- Above is Lana working at an NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida on April 21. This looks to be a preview of what her new dancing gimmick will be once WWE brings her to SmackDown.

- Former World Heavyweight Champion, Jack Swagger announced he will be joining House of Hardcore on their tour of Australia in June. The dates include: Sydney (6/17) at the Sydney Showground, Perth (6/18) at the Cyril Jackson Recreation Centre, Melbourne (6/23) at the Whitehorse Club, and Adelaide (6/24) at the Marion Leisure & Fitness Club.

- As noted previously, Big E was looking to become ordained and marry couples in Los Angeles this month. It looks like he stuck to his word as he sent out this tweet, congratulating a couple that he married. The bride looks to be wearing a title, while the groom is sporting a WWE jacket during the ceremony.

