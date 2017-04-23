- Above is Lana working at an NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida on April 21. This looks to be a preview of what her new dancing gimmick will be once WWE brings her to SmackDown.
The wait is over ! #swagger #downunder @HouseofHardcore #HOH #WeThePeopleTour pic.twitter.com/SHHDDmHRV9— You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) April 23, 2017
- As noted previously, Big E was looking to become ordained and marry couples in Los Angeles this month. It looks like he stuck to his word as he sent out this tweet, congratulating a couple that he married. The bride looks to be wearing a title, while the groom is sporting a WWE jacket during the ceremony.
Congratulations to Joseph & Brisa! pic.twitter.com/lKVB7m9qEr— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 22, 2017
