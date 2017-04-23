- Above, Corey Graves made an appearance on UpUpDownDown to play Oculus Rift. This marks the first time in over a year Graves was a guest on the YouTube channel.

- A new episode of Table for 3 will premiere right after Raw this Monday on the WWE Network . The show will feature AJ Styles, Kevin Nash, and Shawn Michaels.

See Also AJ Styles On Which TNA Star Paved The Way For Him In WWE

- As noted, The Rock recently wrapped up another season of Ballers and will start filming one of his upcoming movies, Rampage. He's now taking a break at the family farm, where they train thoroughbreds.

"Just wrapped #ballers and have one week before I start shooting #Rampage, so I had to scoop my lovely ladies up and got away to my farm to recharge, recalibrate and reset. We have an excellent program on our farm (created by my bud and equestrian Olympic athlete Will Coleman) that trains thoroughbreds in Eventing (dressage, stadium jumping and cross country). Every time we come home to Virginia, we always have a whole new gang of some of the best conditioned, beautiful (and bad ass;) horses on the planet. Here Jasper and Zipp are clearly attracted to my alpha musk.. which translates to I haven't showered in 12hrs since I worked out at 4am."

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.