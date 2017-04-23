- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring The Hardy Boys. Next week's subject will be Finn Balor.
- While on her current book tour, AJ Lee posted some photos of her "Fangirling so hard" over some of her favorite people. The group includes: Steve Blum, David Hayter, Conan O'Brien, Bill Nye, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Fangirling So Hard: Part One with @blumspew, the lead of my all time favorite anime, Cowboy Bebop. pic.twitter.com/xxn3D3nTdi— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017
Fangirling So Hard: Part Two with @DavidBHayter, the lead of my all time favorite video game Metal Gear Solid! pic.twitter.com/AYFfoIHR0P— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017
Fangirling So Hard: Part Three with @ConanOBrien, my new best friend for ever and ever. pic.twitter.com/FWF1K56iq3— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017
FANGIRLING SO HARD: FINALE with @neiltyson and @BillNye #nerdsquadgoals pic.twitter.com/eYbQOI7Z7q— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017
