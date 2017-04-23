- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas featuring The Hardy Boys. Next week's subject will be Finn Balor.

WWE asked fans: "Which WWE Superstar's move has the coolest name?" As of this writing, the top five are Finn Balor's Coup de Grace (23 percent), Dean Ambrose's Dirty Deeds (19 percent), Baron Corbin's End of Days (12 percent), The Revival's Shatter Machine (10 percent), and Sasha Banks' Bank Statement (10 percent).

- While on her current book tour, AJ Lee posted some photos of her "Fangirling so hard" over some of her favorite people. The group includes: Steve Blum, David Hayter, Conan O'Brien, Bill Nye, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Fangirling So Hard: Part One with @blumspew, the lead of my all time favorite anime, Cowboy Bebop. pic.twitter.com/xxn3D3nTdi — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017

Fangirling So Hard: Part Two with @DavidBHayter, the lead of my all time favorite video game Metal Gear Solid! pic.twitter.com/AYFfoIHR0P — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017

Fangirling So Hard: Part Three with @ConanOBrien, my new best friend for ever and ever. pic.twitter.com/FWF1K56iq3 — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017

