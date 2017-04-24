Source: Hannibal TV

Multiple time Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion ODB spoke to Hannibal TV. You can check out highlights below:

"I love it, I'm glad the old management is out. Yeah I said it."

Seeing women such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Nia Jax be such a big part of women's wrestling:

"I love it because to be part of the original knockouts is kind of cool, and wrestling is going back to that. They're busting their ass too and it's cool to see women's wrestlers main eventing. That's pretty freaking awesome."

Her food truck:

"I have my very own hot sauce. I also have a food truck out, it's called the Meat And Greet. It's stationed in Daytona, I'm working with Jimmy Hart, I'm bartending at his bar so come stop by. It's right on the beach and get you some OBD sauce. You can get it at odbbam.com"

