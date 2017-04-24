Scott Steiner returned to Impact Wrestling at last night's Impact Wrestling taping. Steiner was introduced as Josh Mathews' partner at Slammiversary, so it will be Jeremy Borash & his attorney Joseph Park (Abyss) vs. Mathews & Steiner.

The news is out... This Just In.... @ScottSteiner is in The #ImpactZone RIGHT NOW... More to come! — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2017

