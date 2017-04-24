Source: The Steve Austin Show

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin shared his thoughts on WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' connection to the audience, his character, and compared Rollins to WWE Hall Of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart.

According to Austin, Rollins is only "somewhat over" with the WWE Universe. Moreover, Rollins needs the crowd to be more invested in him for a long match like 'The Architect''s WrestleMania 33 match versus Triple H to work.

"Rollins is somewhat over, not all-the-way over, not by a long shot. Now, I don't mean that in a bad way. That's just being honest." Austin explained, "he [has] relied on his sequences and his athleticism to carry him. To take him to the next level, he'll have to get more character development."

Austin admitted that he still does not have a sense of the Seth Rollins character.

"When you say 'Seth Rollins' or if you want to say 'Seth Freakin' Rollins', I still don't have a sense of what or who this guy is. And so, that rests on Seth Rollins' shoulders, as an individual, as a performer, to define or create that as well as the WWE because I still don't get a sense of what kind of personality he is."

See Also Seth Rollins' Match Added To WWE Payback

Austin went on to compare 'The Kingslayer' to another top notch in-ring performer who was an introvert by nature, the legendary Bret Hart.

"Bret wasn't an over-the-top guy. He was a pretty humble and a very quiet individual outside the ring, so in many regards kind of somewhat like Seth although Bret's an entirely different animal, but there's a case of a guy who's not a showy kind of guy, but very conservative, but just a highly defined gimmick, a badass gimmick, and a world class worker, so Seth needs to work on this."

Listen to the 'Global Icon and National Treasure' here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.