- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring Superstar victory dances. The video includes Shawn Michaels, The New Day, Rikishi and Too Cool.

According to PWInsider , Renee Young, Sam Roberts, and Jerry "The King" Lawler will be the hosts for the Payback Kickoff this Sunday. With seven matches on the card so far, none have yet to be scheduled for the Kickoff show.

- As noted, there was some confusion over a name change, but it looks like the previously known Bollywood Boyz, Gurv and Harv Sihra, will be The Singh Brothers going forward. Initially brought into WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic, the two were last seen distracting Sami Zayn on last week's SmackDown, helping Jinder Mahal becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

