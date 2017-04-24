- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring Superstar victory dances. The video includes Shawn Michaels, The New Day, Rikishi and Too Cool.
- As noted, there was some confusion over a name change, but it looks like the previously known Bollywood Boyz, Gurv and Harv Sihra, will be The Singh Brothers going forward. Initially brought into WWE as part of the Cruiserweight Classic, the two were last seen distracting Sami Zayn on last week's SmackDown, helping Jinder Mahal becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.