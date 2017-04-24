- In the most recent Gamer Gauntlet, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso in UFC 2. Big E and Jimmy Uso were on hand to watch, eventually Jey won the fight and promptly celebrated with his brother.

- Jim Ross announced his autobiography, Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling, is available for pre-order and will be released on October 3, 2017. Ross signed a deal with the WWE where he expects to work "30-40 dates" in the first 12 months of the deal.


Jim Ross On If Chris Benoit Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame, What Benoit Would Think
- As noted, yesterday was John Cena's 40th Birthday, and to celebrate, he deadlifted 602 pounds. After winning at WrestleMania 33 and proposing to Nikki Bella, Cena has been off WWE TV to focus on outside projects in film and TV.


