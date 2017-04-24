- In the most recent Gamer Gauntlet, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso in UFC 2. Big E and Jimmy Uso were on hand to watch, eventually Jey won the fight and promptly celebrated with his brother.
Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 23, 2017
By Jim Ross & Paul O'Brien
Order your copy now at @amazon
In Stores in Oct! ?? https://t.co/BTjmrtr0fR
- As noted, yesterday was John Cena's 40th Birthday, and to celebrate, he deadlifted 602 pounds. After winning at WrestleMania 33 and proposing to Nikki Bella, Cena has been off WWE TV to focus on outside projects in film and TV.
Bringing in 40 with 602. Never let age define drive. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp @WWE @Tapout @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/JMptCq4Vmj— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 23, 2017
