- In the most recent Gamer Gauntlet, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso in UFC 2. Big E and Jimmy Uso were on hand to watch, eventually Jey won the fight and promptly celebrated with his brother.

Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling

By Jim Ross & Paul O'Brien

Order your copy now at @amazon

In Stores in Oct! ?? https://t.co/BTjmrtr0fR — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 23, 2017

- As noted, yesterday was John Cena's 40th Birthday, and to celebrate, he deadlifted 602 pounds. After winning at WrestleMania 33 and proposing to Nikki Bella, Cena has been off WWE TV to focus on outside projects in film and TV.

