Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the Sprint Center Arena with the final build for Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Braun Strowman to battle Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on Raw

* Alexa Bliss closes in on the Raw Women's Title

* Will The Miz retaliate against Dean Ambrose?

* Bray Wyatt brings true "Horror" to Raw

* Business gets "personal" between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe

