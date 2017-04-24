Source: F4WOnline

As noted, former TNA Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve of The Decay finished up with Impact Wrestling at Friday's tapings.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio this past weekend that Steve got a job offer from WWE, which he accepted. Steve's final Impact Wrestling appearance will be on next week's episode.

As noted, Steve, who made his Impact Wrestling debut in April of 2014 as part of The Menagerie, thanked Impact on his Twitter after Friday's taping, writing:

