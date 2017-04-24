Source: F4WOnline
As noted, former TNA Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve of The Decay finished up with Impact Wrestling at Friday's tapings.
As noted, Steve, who made his Impact Wrestling debut in April of 2014 as part of The Menagerie, thanked Impact on his Twitter after Friday's taping, writing:
Thank you to everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING #prowrestlinglove pic.twitter.com/3xnJKliIZH— Crazzy Steve (@steveofcrazzy) April 21, 2017
@CallumW1995 contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.