- In the WWE Network Exclusive above, AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash talk about the rumors of a Styles vs. Michaels match that were floating earlier this year. Michaels said that he appreciated the rumors because it keeps his name out. He also once again said that Vince McMahon asked him if he was interested in returning, but Michaels ultimately turned it down.

MTV announced today that CM Punk will be a part of a new reality show called The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, which pits 10 athletes competing against 10 winners of the series. The winner will earn $50,000 for a charity of their choosing. Also announced for the show are Tia Blanco, Louise Hazel, Shawne Merriman and Candice Wiggins. The six-week event premieres on Tuesday, May 16th.

