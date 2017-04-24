The following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Saturday's tapings in Orlando should air on May 12th:

* Andrew Everett defeated Matt Sydal, Desmond Xavier and Caleb Konley in a Fatal 4 Way

* Angelina Love with Davey Richards vs. Alisha with Eddie Edwards ends in a brawl as Angelina gets disqualified for trying to use brass knuckles

* Tournament for Vacant GFW Tag Team Titles: Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX defeated Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid

* Alberto El Patron defeated Magnus to become the new GFW Champion

* Mahabali Shera and Braxton Sutter defeated KM and Kongo Kong when Kong walked out and carried Sienna with him

* Kongo Kong defeated Braxton Sutter in a short match. KM and Sienna come out after the match to attack but Shera makes the save. Sutter challenges KM and Kongo to a tag match next week

* The LAX cut a promo on how they will win the GFW tag tournament but Veterans of War interrupt and clear the ring

* James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III ends with interference from Magnus. Bruce Prichard announces a Triple Threat for next week. EC3 ends up attacking Prichard until Al Snow and other officials break it up

* Jeremy Borash announces that he's been reinstated and has hired an attorney. His attorney is revealed to be Joseph Park. Park issues a challenge - he and JB vs. Josh Mathews and a partner of his choosing

* Low Ki retains the Impact X Division Title over Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee. Shane Helms interfered against Everett at one point

