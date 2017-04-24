NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal recently talked about why the WrestleMania 33 match with Big Show didn't happen during the 100th episode live taping of his "Big Podcast with Shaq" on PodcastOne.

PodcastOne sent us these quotes on Shaq not working WrestleMania 33:

O'Neal: "Because they kept playing. First, they said it was me and Big Show. Then, they said it was going to be 3 and 3. Then, they cancelled it so when they cancelled it, I made other arrangements. And then they tried to call back and tried to get it done, and I just said, 'I'm not going to do it.' They messed it up." Kinkade: "And my theory all along – this is not his commentary – I have a hard time believing that somebody would read a script where he would lose in anything." O'Neal: "So you're saying I didn't want to lose? It's for the kids, John. I would have lost for the kids. For the kids." Kinkade: "You are competitive." Gass: "The man did Kazaam for God's sake." O'Neal: "Exactly, yes. I would have lost."

You can listen to the full episode at this link.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.