- As seen above, The Bella Twins' YouTube channel has a new "Our Wedding: Nikki and John" series that will feature the build to the wedding of John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki begins dress hunting in this first episode.
- Kofi Kingston tweeted the following today as he works to return from an ankle injury. Kofi had stitches removed last week and began rehab.
Week 2 of rehab is off to a wonderful start! #strongereveryday pic.twitter.com/jU1kAErMHk— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 24, 2017
