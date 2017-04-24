- As seen above, The Bella Twins' YouTube channel has a new "Our Wedding: Nikki and John" series that will feature the build to the wedding of John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki begins dress hunting in this first episode.

WWE stock was up 0.62% today, closing at $21.20 per share. Today's high was $21.47 and the low was $20.94.

- Kofi Kingston tweeted the following today as he works to return from an ankle injury. Kofi had stitches removed last week and began rehab.

Week 2 of rehab is off to a wonderful start! #strongereveryday pic.twitter.com/jU1kAErMHk — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 24, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.