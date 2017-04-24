As seen in the video above, UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley was recently interviewed by TMZ. During the interview, Woodley revealed that Vin Diesel recently approached him for saying that The Rock would beat Diesel in a right fight.

"Vin Diesel yelled at me yesterday at the party because I said in a fight versus him and The Rock, I gave it to The Rock," Woodley said. "So he pulled up on me. Not in a violent way but he said 'come on man, I would flex on The Rock.'"

As noted, The Rock and Diesel butted heads during production of The Fate of The Furious, which caused The Rock to rant on his co-star in an Instagram post last August. The two reportedly worked out their differences recently and will work together on the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

