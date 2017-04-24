- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at Paige's situation with WWE and the incidents between Paige, Alberto El Patron and WWE over the past six months. As noted, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer that unless things change, WWE has no plans to use Paige going forward after she is recovered from her neck surgery that she had last October.

- As noted, former TNA Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve of The Decay finished up with Impact Wrestling at Friday's tapings and is heading to WWE. Steve responded to a user on Twitter who asked him if he left Impact Wrestling because they wasted his talent by having him put teams over:

@IMPACTWRESTLING never wasted my talents.They gave me the platform to showcase them. Nothing but respect 2 that entire locker room. https://t.co/prvvk5HWBf — Crazzy Steve (@steveofcrazzy) April 24, 2017

