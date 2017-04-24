- Above is another preview for tonight's "Table For 3" season premiere on the WWE Network, featuring AJ Styles talking to WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash.

- The next episode of "RAW Talk" on the WWE Network will air after Sunday's Payback pay-per-view goes off the air.

See Also Update On The Rock - Vin Diesel Feud

- Former WWE Champion The Rock posted the following today on the success that "The Fate of the Furious" has had at #1 two weeks in a row:

The #1 movie in the world, two weeks in row.

The first Hollywood movie was shot in 1910. Since then, only 29 movies have ever grossed over $1 billion at the box office. #FateOfTheFurious will be the 30th movie to cross that mark.

Huge shout to our dynamite and ever growing cast, our incredibly hard working and patient production crew, Universal Pictures - Jeff Shell, Donna Langley and my favorite Rabbi and consigliere, Ron Meyer. Huge Rock size bear hugs to Universal's relentless and brilliant marketing and publicity team. Many of whom I've known since I started my career at Universal 17yrs ago with The Mummy Returns. A pleasure to work with all the above.

THANK YOU FANS WORLDWIDE for takin' a ride with us for an 8th time. At the end of the day, you will always decide what happens next. I'm forever grateful at the opportunity to entertain you.

And finally, a very very special shout out to a certain bald headed, English tea drinkin', crumpets eatin', God Save The Queen singin' suuuuuum b---h, Jason Statham. One fine day, we will give the audience what they want and fight. And it will be the greatest fight in the history of movies. We will then drink like brothers as you nurse your wounds, because I'm gonna knock your teeth so far down your throat, you're gonna have to stick a toothbrush up your ass to brush 'em. Thanks for trusting me brotha and cheers to always having fun for audience.

#FateOfTheFurious #1MovieInTheWorld #ThankYouFANS #BringYourToothbrushStatham

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.