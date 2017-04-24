WWE sent us the following today:

DUBAI, UAE and STAMFORD, Conn., APRIL 24, 2017 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will visit the United Arab Emirates this week in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars by holding a four-day talent tryout in Dubai from April 26-29.

The event, which will be hosted at the newly constructed Dubai Opera House, will give 40 men and women from the Middle East and India the opportunity to showcase their abilities in the hopes of being recruited to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in the United States. The talent pool will comprise elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics, including power lifters, body builders, martial artists and fitness experts.

"WWE is dedicated to finding the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world," said Paul "Triple H®" Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative. "Not only are the Middle East and India important markets to grow our business and reach new fans, but they are also key regions from which to recruit premier athletes who want to pursue the dream of becoming a WWE Superstar."

The Dubai tryout is the latest example of WWE's global talent recruiting efforts. In recent years, WWE has scouted rugby and soccer players from Europe, Kabaddi and Kushti athletes from India, and martial artists and boxers from China. In 2016, WWE held a talent tryout in Shanghai, which resulted in the signing of eight Chinese recruits, including Tian Bing, the company's first-ever Chinese Superstar.