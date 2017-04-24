- WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will open this week's SmackDown with a message for the WWE Universe. Above is a promo for this week's show from Des Moines, Iowa, which will also feature Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi with the title on the line.
* Rhyno vs. Titus O'Neil
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak
Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- We've noted how WWE has plans for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys to eventually bring their "Broken" gimmicks to the company. Matt Hardy picked up a singles win over Sheamus on tonight's RAW from Kansas City and did several "Broken" taunts and gestures during the match. Below is a quick clip from the match and a graphic for Sunday's match at Payback with Matt's "Broken" face:
Less than 1 week before their #RAW #TagTeamChampionship match at #WWEPayback, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @WWESheamus face off in singles action! pic.twitter.com/w5eF0ufyKJ— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2017
THIS SUNDAY: The #HardyBoyz defend the #Raw #TagTeamTitles against @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/byVtmlkq6Y— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2017
