As noted, WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will kick off this week's SmackDown episode from Des Moines, Iowa.
Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow:
* Shinsuke Nakamura opens the show
* Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi
* No DQ Match: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan
* AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin
* Beat The Clock Challenge: The Colons vs. The Ascension vs. American Alpha vs. Breezango
