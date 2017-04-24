- Major League Soccer star Dom Dwyer of the Sporting Kansas City club was backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Kansas City, as seen in this Fallout video. This the first WWE event for the forward.
- Tonight's RAW in Kansas City saw Titus O'Neil continue to try and recruit Apollo Crews for The Titus Brand after Crews picked up a win over Curtis Hawkins. Below is the post-match selfie Titus took with a confused Crews:
Congratulations are in order for @ApolloCrews, and @TitusONeilWWE is sure to provide! #Raw #TitusBrand pic.twitter.com/wDqXMoxNnd— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 25, 2017
First Big Win on @WWE #Raw for @ApolloCrews under the #TitusBrand????— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 25, 2017
More to come..
HIGHLY MOTIVATED
WELL RESPECTED AND...
WELL CONNECTED pic.twitter.com/Yf2u7vevFZ
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.