Thanks to Dante Brown and Josiah Williams for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Peoria, Illinois:

* Sami Zayn defeated WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens by DQ

* Breezango defeated The Ascension

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* American Alpha defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Carmella, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Charlotte Flair

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat

From Josiah Williams - @JDeanWilliams:

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat. Baron Corbin gathered lots of heat during this match, and really got the crowd engaged early. Randy Orton's RKO made everyone lose their mind.

* Breezango defeated The Ascension. A good amount of love for Breezango in Peoria, IL! Both team members did a great job of drawing fans into the match.

* Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English. One of the evening's highlights. Aiden English confronted a fan who held up a "BUM" sign, which naturally led to "BUM!" and "YOU'RE A BUM" chants. Great energy in the arena during this moment. Mojo was attacked by Jinder Mahal after the match. Jinder delivered a promo against the WWE Universe, the fans in Peoria, and the entire United States of America. Keep your eye on Jinder, He's looking really impressive these days.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha. Both teams received love from the crowd. The Usos showed lots of charisma in their heel tactics, and the fans really got behind them.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler. Although both superstars received great ovations during their entrances, the match was painfully slow toward the middle. It actually gathered a small round of boos, due to Shinsuke & Dolph laying center in the ring, and the referee didn't count at all. Afterwards, the intensity came back, and Shinsuke's Kinshasa brought much needed energy to the arena.

(Intermission)

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan. Erick Rowan entered the ring and revealed a few balloons. He appeared to give them to a child, then immediately popped the balloons, receiving tons of heat. Luke Harper embraced the fan before and after the match. The fans in Peoria seemed to be very impressed with Luke!

* Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Carmella & Charlotte Flair in a Six-Pack Challenge. Biggest moment of the night: Naomi knocking out James Ellsworth after multiple interferences. Easily a crowd favorite of the night. Great reactions for all women! Peoria really enjoyed this match.

* Main Event: United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn. Following the match, KO grabbed the mic, telling fans that "The Kevin Owens Show" was not over yet. He praised his victory, bashed the fans, and asked them to stand and embrace him as the United States Champion. Sami Zayn hits Kevin Owens with a Helluva kick, and sends the fans home happy! Zayn took his time returning to the stage, and embraced many fans before bowing and ending the show.

Biggest Pops:

Randy Orton, Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura

Most Heat:

James Ellsworth, Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal

