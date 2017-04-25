- No word yet on when former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson will make his in-ring debut on RAW but he made another appearance on this week's show from Kansas City. Samson made his first RAW appearance on the recent "Superstar Shakeup" episode but was not officially announced for the RAW roster. WWE still has Samson listed on their NXT roster as of this writing. For those who missed it, above is video from Samson's appearance on RAW with The Miz and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle this week.
- Chris Jericho ended up adding all of Kansas City to The List after last night's show went off the air, as seen in the fan video below. We're looking for more detailed post-RAW reports from last night. Please e-mail me if you were there.
@IAmJericho put Kansas City on the list after we begged. I couldn't be more proud. #RAW #RAWKC #AfterRAW @ProWrestlingMag pic.twitter.com/U0JEN8eUIl— Anthony (@ree_ohs) April 25, 2017
