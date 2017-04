Congratulations to Roderick Strong, who revealed on Instagram tonight that his fiancee, MMA fighter Marina Shafir, gave birth to a baby boy tonight. The couple, who have been dating since December of 2015, announced that they were expecting a child last October.

You can check out the post below:

Tonight April 24th at 8:36pm we welcomed a beautiful 20inches 7lb 11oz baby boy Troy Veniamin Lindsey into this world! ?????????? #strongshafirhaveababy #ourlittlevikingboy #family #babyboy #love #lifewillneverbethesame A post shared by roderickstrong (@roderickstrong) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

