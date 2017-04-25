- In the Fallout video above, Austin Aries refuses to reveal what he was talking to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle about on last night's show. Aries believes Angle will allow his idea to go through at 205 Live, saying it will be something special. As noted, WWE has announced Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for the non-title 205 Live main event.

Braun Strowman posted the following after destroying Kalisto after Kalisto defeated him in the Dumpster Match on RAW last night:

- Below is a promo for the "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view from San Jose. As revealed on RAW, the match will begin in the "House" but will end inside the ring in the SAP Center.

