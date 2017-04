As noted, Crazzy Steve finished with Impact Wrestling at Friday's tapings after receiving an offer from WWE.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that former TNA Television Champion Gunner may also be signing with WWE. Gunner will reportedly take the WWE physical soon, and if he passes, he will start with NXT.

Gunner worked for Impact Wrestling from 2010 - 2015. Since leaving Impact in June of 2015, Gunner has been working the independent circuit.

