Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from te Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the road to WWE Backlash continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points in tonight's SmackDown preview:

* Exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off SmackDown LIVE

* Is Orton in for early House of Horrors preview with Rowan?

* Charlotte Flair will challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

* Styles and Corbin square off in rematch

* First-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge to determine The Usos' next challengers

