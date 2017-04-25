- As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Jack Gallagher in a non-title match will take place on tonight's WWE 205 Live. In the video above, Neville rants on Gallagher and says he is the King for a reason. Neville says Gallagher will get his tonight but Austin Aries will have to wait until Payback to get his.
- Eva Marie is featured in this teaser for a new line of activewear coming soon from her NEM fashion brand:
Difficult Roads Often Lead To Beautiful Destinations ?????— nemfashion (@nemfashionstore) April 25, 2017
-@nemfashionstore #Activewear coming soon! ????? #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/7M3ujm55nX
