Former TNA star Gunner spoke with Chris Van Vliet from WSVN-TV at ICW in Miami. Gunner discussed about never being a main eventer in TNA, who he would like to work with if NXT signs him, where he came up with the name "Gunner", how being a Marine helped him be a better wrestler and more. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

"Man, that's a dream of mine. That 5-years old growing up still wants that WrestleMania moment. It's such an awesome company. I'd much rather have an opportunity with NXT or WWE. That's my ultimate goal. Even when I was with TNA guys would ask me and I'd say "The goal is WWE. It's WrestleMania"... I'm only 34, age is not that big of a deal for me anymore."

Who he would want to feud with in NXT:

"I've always liked working with Eric Young. It's weird because he was in TNA with me but we only wrestled probably two or three times but he's so good and I'd love to do a feud with him."

TNA's Future:

"I think Jeff Jarrett coming into the company with Dutch and those guys and getting wrestling minds in the locker room is going to be great for that company."

Never getting a main event run in TNA:

"That's always kind of a sour situation with me. They did a spot with me and Magnus where we wrestled in Manchester, England. It was a main event match. Wrestling's such an interesting industry. One minute you're here, the next minute you're on the bottom. I don't feel like there's anything I did. There's a time and a place and it'll happen soon. I had a lot of good opportunities in Impact Wrestling. I feel like it's their loss they didn't give me that main event run."

What being a U.S. Marine taught him about wrestling:

"The Marine Corps taught me to never give up. About 2 weeks into boot camp at Paris Island, South Carolina that I was like 'What am I doing?' but about 3 or 4 weeks in, something clicked. You know what you're doing Chad? You're becoming a U.S. Marine. You are doing something that many people can't do or wouldn't even try to do. Same as professional wrestling. It taught me hey, this is a dream I've wanted since I was 5. There's going to be bumps in the road, there's going to be times when you want to quit or give up but you can't. If you want to be the best and you want to achieve your dreams, you gotta keep going."

