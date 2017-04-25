- In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Mic, in collaboration with former NFL player Wade Davis who works to connect athletes with social causes, worked with members of the professional sports community to create "Athletes United," a series of testimonials about America's sexual assault epidemic. The series features NFL free agent DeAndre Levy, WNBA center / forward Elizabeth Williams, WNBA guard Layshia Clarendon, former NFL cornerback Wade Davis and former MLB second-baseman Orlando Hudson, as well as WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, as seen in the video above.

"I'm very passionate about making sure that the same thing that happened to my mother doesn't happen to other women or young men around the world," O'Neil said, noting that he he was conceived after his mother was raped as an 11-year-old.

- As seen on RAW last night, Seth Rollins debuted his new clothesline / high knee finisher, which is similar to the Rain Trigger move used by Kenny Omega. Omega responded to Rollins using the move, writing on Twitter:

Well, at least I still have my entrance music... pic.twitter.com/aoWN2CLyay — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 25, 2017

To clarify,I'm not upset.The thievery of late is blatant/funny but anyone is free to put their own spin on stuff.I'll be out doing the same?? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 25, 2017

