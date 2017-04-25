- As noted, Scott Steiner returned at this past Sunday's Impact Wrestling taping in Orlando. Impact posted the video above of Big Poppa Pump making his return. Full Impact Wrestling results from Sunday are here.

Road Warrior Animal Responds To Scott Steiner's Shoot Comments, Talks Their Favorite Opponents, More
- Pro Wrestling Revolver announced that Eddie Edwards was injured at last weekend's tapings and will be unable to make their event on Friday, May 5th in Clive, IA. They noted that Edwards will undergo knee surgery this week. Davey Richards will be filling in for Edwards, you can purchase tickets for the show here.

- A user on Twitter noted to Reby Hardy that Impact Wrestling warned fans that they would be banned from last week's tapings if they were wearing a "F--k that Owl" shirt, as seen below:



