- As noted, Scott Steiner returned at this past Sunday's Impact Wrestling taping in Orlando. Impact posted the video above of Big Poppa Pump making his return. Full Impact Wrestling results from Sunday are here.

- Pro Wrestling Revolver announced that Eddie Edwards was injured at last weekend's tapings and will be unable to make their event on Friday, May 5th in Clive, IA. They noted that Edwards will undergo knee surgery this week. Davey Richards will be filling in for Edwards, you can purchase tickets for the show here.

- A user on Twitter noted to Reby Hardy that Impact Wrestling warned fans that they would be banned from last week's tapings if they were wearing a "F--k that Owl" shirt, as seen below:

@mariahbenetatos @RebyHardy No but before people were let in they did tell people with a very angry voice that anyone wearing #f--kthatowl shirts they will be banned — Briana (@ravenbri22) April 22, 2017

Lmao STAHHHHHHP ! Omg ?? https://t.co/WXqQislIhh — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 22, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.