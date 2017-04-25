- Above is video from last night's Dumpster Match on RAW, which saw Kalisto get the upset win over Braun Strowman.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 105,000 interactions with 22,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 134,000 Twitter interactions with 32,000 unique authors. RAW also had 214,000 Facebook interactions with 146,000 unique authors, down from last week's 261,000 interactions with 175,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- WWE Studios' "The Marine 5: Battleground" with The Miz, Maryse, Heath Slater, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi officially hits stores today. Miz posted this video for the release and wrote, "As a kid I dreamed of bein 2 things @wwe superstar & movie star Thx to cast crew & fans for helpin a kid from Cleveland live both his dreams"

As a kid I dreamed of bein 2 things @wwe superstar & movie star Thx to cast crew & fans for helpin a kid from Cleveland live both his dreams pic.twitter.com/Fy32m8TrSp — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 22, 2017

