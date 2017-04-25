- Above is video from last night's Dumpster Match on RAW, which saw Kalisto get the upset win over Braun Strowman.
- WWE Studios' "The Marine 5: Battleground" with The Miz, Maryse, Heath Slater, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi officially hits stores today. Miz posted this video for the release and wrote, "As a kid I dreamed of bein 2 things @wwe superstar & movie star Thx to cast crew & fans for helpin a kid from Cleveland live both his dreams"
