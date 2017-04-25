Katsuyori Shibata was injured during his main event match with Kazuchika Okada at NJPW's Sakura Genesis on April 9th. During the match, Shibata hit Okada with a stiff headbutt, which caused Shibata to start bleeding from the forehead, as seen in the video above.

Shibata was taken to the hospital after the match and was diagnosed with subdural hematoma. While he underwent successful surgery, The Wrestling Observer reported that Shibata is still hospitalized, and his friends have said that it's unlikely that he will ever be cleared to wrestle again. The doctor who performed the surgery also said that Shibata would need a strict examination before being cleared to wrestle "and that he's not optimistic at all."

@STRIGGA of Puroresu Love noted today that Shibata provided an update on his blog saying that the "right side of his body is still handicapped" and he will need another surgery in May. He also added that he wants to return to wrestling, as seen below:

Update from Katsuyori Shibata himself from his REAL TALK blog on PKDX. He says the right side of his body is still handicapped. (1/2) — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) April 25, 2017

Shibata also wrote that he needs another surgery in May. While he doesn't push himself he wants to return to wrestling. (2/2) — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) April 25, 2017

