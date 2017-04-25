- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Kansas City.

- While he did not appear live, PWInsider reports that Roman Reigns was backstage for last night's RAW. Reigns flew to Kansas City on Monday morning after having the weekend off for the funeral of his brother, Matt "Rosey" Anoa'i. Reigns is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock took to Twitter last night and posted the following video for the Baywatch movie that releases on May 25th. He wrote, "Ready for summer in a bottle? Sit back, put it to your mouth & drink it in. The Avengers of the Beach are coming to save U. #BAYWATCH MAY 25"

